3-day airshow starts Friday

The New Jersey Airshow at Greenwood Lake Airport will celebrate its 15th anniversary with a three-day event from June 14-16.

It is the only airshow in northern New Jersey.

This year, the Night Show will be held all three days with some of the world’s top airshow performers.

“Some of the world’s best airshow performers will be showcasing their daredevil skills at our night airshow - the only one of its kind in the Northeast,” said Tim Wagner, event organizer.

”Each evening will feature a stunning combination of aerial pyrotechnics from aircraft and a synchronized pyro-musical, which includes a dazzling laser show.

“Our team is relentless in our pursuit of innovation and our commitment to continually evolve this event, ensuring it remains a highlight of the Father’s Day weekend.”

The New Jersey Airshow is a three-time recipient of the International Council of Airshows Pinnacle Awards Gold.