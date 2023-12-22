Warwick-based hair stylist Diana Sikes nominated for an Emmy

SOHO Salon, which has locations in Warwick, Monroe, Chester and Cold Spring, has a star among its ranks. Stylist Diana Sikes, who works out of the Warwick location, was recently nominated for a 2023 Emmy award for her work on the hit Amazon Prime comedy “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

The award is for “Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling,” particularly for the styles in the episode titled, “A House Full of Extremely Lame Horses,” Season 5, Episode 7.

Sikes is listed as a “key hairstylist” in the award nomination.

According to SOHO Salon, Sikes started her career as a Broadway hairstylist and quickly moved into film and television, adding, “after acquiring a star-packed resume spanning 25 years, she has made a home for herself with us at SOHO Salon in Warwick, NY.”

In addition to being a full-service stylist in the salon, she is also launching her own company: the Diana Sikes Collection, which features her patented integrated 100% human hair hairpieces.

“I would really like to pursue working with hair-challenged women and men,” Sikes said. “Losing one’s hair due to chemo or alopecia is a very traumatic event in one’s life. I would like to offer my services for expert wig knowledge along with extensions and topper options.”

The 75th annual Emmy awards will air on Monday, January 15 at 8 p.m. on Fox. The folks over at SOHO Salon will surely be watching, as one salon representative said, “We wish Diana the best of luck at the Emmys ceremony the first weekend in January and continuing success at SOHO Salon!”