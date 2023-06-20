x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Business

New England cape chock full of updates and amenities

Warwick. This home boasts a large first floor laundry room and an inviting floor plan.

Warwick NY /
| 20 Jun 2023 | 09:42
    New England cape chock full of updates and amenities
    New England cape chock full of updates and amenities
    New England cape chock full of updates and amenities
    New England cape chock full of updates and amenities
    New England cape chock full of updates and amenities

Don’t let this beautiful, functional home pass you by. Set on 1.10 acres with a level yard, this four bedroom, three bathroom cape boasts a large first floor laundry room and an inviting floor plan stressing the warmth of a traditional two story center hall foyer.

Formal living and dining rooms and an eat-in kitchen open to a family room with a cozy fireplace. A country kitchen shines with a center island and a walk-in pantry. Enjoy and relax in the master bath whirlpool. An over the garage bedroom would be great as a home office or guest room.

With a mudroom and a lovely deck, the home is waiting patiently for the perfect, smart homeowner.

Recent updates are a new heat pump, new living room carpet, a new hot water heater and a new roof (May 2023).

And don’t forget the Horizon Farms community’s amenities which include “The Pond House” (clubhouse), pool, tennis, playset and pond all surrounded by professionally landscaped grounds.

Essential Information
Address: 13 Horizon Farms Drive
Warwick, NY
Price: $675,000
Taxes: $14,000 (estimated)
Agent: Craig Thompson
Emily Rose Realty Inc.
Office: 845-986-9595
Agent’s cell: 845-988-6058