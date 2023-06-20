New England cape chock full of updates and amenities

Don’t let this beautiful, functional home pass you by. Set on 1.10 acres with a level yard, this four bedroom, three bathroom cape boasts a large first floor laundry room and an inviting floor plan stressing the warmth of a traditional two story center hall foyer.

Formal living and dining rooms and an eat-in kitchen open to a family room with a cozy fireplace. A country kitchen shines with a center island and a walk-in pantry. Enjoy and relax in the master bath whirlpool. An over the garage bedroom would be great as a home office or guest room.

With a mudroom and a lovely deck, the home is waiting patiently for the perfect, smart homeowner.

Recent updates are a new heat pump, new living room carpet, a new hot water heater and a new roof (May 2023).

And don’t forget the Horizon Farms community’s amenities which include “The Pond House” (clubhouse), pool, tennis, playset and pond all surrounded by professionally landscaped grounds.