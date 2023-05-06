x
Mountain retreat on Deer Trail South

This rustic getaway is close to Indian Park, offering the lake, clubhouse and launch area.

| 06 May 2023 | 06:39
Built in 1890, this one bedroom, one bathroom sensational rustic getaway shines with privacy and tranquility. Enjoy the mountains, the lake and the Appalachian Trail on a weekend basis, as a year-round residence or could be used as a potential seasonal rental.

The listing features a kitchen with high ceilings and bench seating while sliders lead to a relaxing deck.

The living room shouts comfy and cozy with a woodburning stove. The single bedroom is light, roomy and has a large closet. The full basement holds future endless possibilities for the creative minds.

Close to Indian Park, offering the lake, clubhouse and launch area.

Become a full time or part time “laker” and leave all your troubles and stress behind.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 16 Deer Trail S.
Greenwood Lake, NY
Price: $319,000
Taxes: $5,639
Agent: Susan M. Onderdonk
Real Estate Salesperson
Howard Hanna Rand Realty
Office: 845-986-4848
Agent Direct: 845-245-7073