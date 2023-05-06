Mountain retreat on Deer Trail South

Built in 1890, this one bedroom, one bathroom sensational rustic getaway shines with privacy and tranquility. Enjoy the mountains, the lake and the Appalachian Trail on a weekend basis, as a year-round residence or could be used as a potential seasonal rental.

The listing features a kitchen with high ceilings and bench seating while sliders lead to a relaxing deck.

The living room shouts comfy and cozy with a woodburning stove. The single bedroom is light, roomy and has a large closet. The full basement holds future endless possibilities for the creative minds.

Close to Indian Park, offering the lake, clubhouse and launch area.

Become a full time or part time “laker” and leave all your troubles and stress behind.