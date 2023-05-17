Lovely ranch highlights village living

You’ll feel the warmth and love of this home as soon as you enter.

Well maintained and immaculate, this two-bedroom, one-bath ranch is lovely right down to its meticulously maintained lawn. There is plenty of living space including a fully finished walk out basement which can handle any future plans.

The property is only minutes away from all that the Village of Warwick has to offer. Take a leisurely walk to the charming downtown, a short walk to the Wisner Public Library and easy access to NYC commuter bus lines and always come home again to your beautiful oasis.

The home also has a spacious deck, natural gas and a one car garage.