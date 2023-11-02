Iconic beauty in Warwick

With 12 rooms, this gorgeous listing explodes with elegance of the bygone era. You’ll be simply enchanted by the wraparound porch, picket fence, stained glass window, hand-turned front doorbell, built-ins, sweeping grand staircase, carved banister, and pocket doors — truly treasures of history.

An open kitchen boasts soapstone countertops and top-notch modern appliances. An updated bathroom on the main level ensures practicality along with laundry and mud rooms.

Upstairs, four generously sized bedrooms greet you. An updated full bath features a cast-iron clawfoot tub, adding romance to your daily routine. Outside, enjoy a spacious driveway and a detached two car garage.

This classic Victorian is more than just a house, it’s a journey through time. Make it a part of your own history today.