Iconic beauty in Warwick

| 02 Nov 2023 | 03:41
With 12 rooms, this gorgeous listing explodes with elegance of the bygone era. You’ll be simply enchanted by the wraparound porch, picket fence, stained glass window, hand-turned front doorbell, built-ins, sweeping grand staircase, carved banister, and pocket doors — truly treasures of history.

An open kitchen boasts soapstone countertops and top-notch modern appliances. An updated bathroom on the main level ensures practicality along with laundry and mud rooms.

Upstairs, four generously sized bedrooms greet you. An updated full bath features a cast-iron clawfoot tub, adding romance to your daily routine. Outside, enjoy a spacious driveway and a detached two car garage.

This classic Victorian is more than just a house, it’s a journey through time. Make it a part of your own history today.

Essential Information
Address: 86 West St.
Warwick, NY
Price: $665,000
Taxes: $11,725
Agent: Jennifer DiCostanza
Re-Max Town and Country
Agent’s Cell: 917-916-9995