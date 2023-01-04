Elegance, ambiance and accoutrements for well-being on two acres

Just listed! Come home to this private French country stucco estate. Exult in the bright and airy rooms, vaulted ceilings, rustic wide plank cherry wood floors and floor-to-ceiling Marvin windows throughout, with stunning garden views set on two acres of land.

The spacious kitchen houses custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a huge center island with eating bar, food pantry and lots of storage. A warm and inviting dining area with tray ceiling and state of the art crown molding sits off the living room. This stunner of a home is perfect for comfortable living and entertaining!

The open floor plan allows the kitchen and dining area to enjoy the expansive living room with giant stone fireplace and separate pellet wood burning stove. Built in shelves and custom smart recess lighting with a myriad of colors add an extra touch of elegance to this gracious home.

Off the living area is a master/guest suite with kitchenette, luxe bath and door leading to a pergola sitting area. A covered slate patio plus renovated barn with studio/gym/workshop space allowing you to customize it as you see fit are among the other amenities here.

Meander through specimen gardens, enjoy a ten person hot tub area, meditation pavilion and so much more set on two acres. If this sounds like the home of your dreams, don’t waste another moment. Contact Nikki Grzegorzewski by calling 914-755-8827 for an appointment.