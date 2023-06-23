Distinguished Village colonial awaits

With plenty of room, this four-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath colonial is centrally located from everything vibrant and popular downtown Warwick has to offer.

A gorgeous home plus shops, cafes, parks, summer concerts, wineries and farmer’s markets are all there to greet you and keep you happily occupied.

New upgrades include new carpeting, as well as new appliances and don’t forget a new driveway.

Relax in your back deck hot tub. While a lower-level rec room is a full 1100 square feet and is just begging for new ideas and attitudes. For the exercise-minded, a home gym unit and treadmill are included in the sale of the home.