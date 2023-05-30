x
Colonial blends village and country living

Warwick. This circa 1905 home is classically adorned with days-gone-by period details like wood touches, stained glass windows, hardwood floors.

Warwick NY /
| 30 May 2023 | 10:12
Warwick village-country living at its finest. Over 100 years old, this colonial features six bedrooms and three baths. Classically adorned with days-gone-by period details like wood touches, stained glass windows, hardwood floors and built-ins that are truly noteworthy. The lemonade, rocking chair porch greets you as well as the park-like grounds and the outstanding perennial garden.

Perfection continues on the first floor as the master suite presents a gas fireplace, full bath, walk-in closet and a dressing room. A second bedroom or home office occupies the main floor.

The secondary staircase transitions upstairs to an additional four bedrooms and a laundry room. An unfinished walk-up attic provides great storage.

Out back, an interesting two-story carriage house - a rare beauty - beckons studio seekers, workshop-hobbyists or simply a two-car garage and loft.

Don’t let this classic beauty slip by.

Essential Information
Address: 16 Welling Ave.
Warwick, NY
Price: $825,000
Taxes: $19,058 estimate
Agent: Jennifer DiCostanzo
Re/Max Town and Country
Office: 845-765-6128
Agent’s Cell: 917-916-9995