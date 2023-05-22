Ambience and luxury at its best

Believe it, your breathtaking dream home is here, a custom colonial with five spacious bedrooms and four baths set on two parklike acres.

A grand entrance leads to an inviting interior complete with 9-foot ceilings and a totally open floor plan. The heart of the home is the elegant eat-in kitchen, featuring a center island, a pantry and a wet bar perfect for hosting family and friends. Both formal dining and living rooms add to the extreme elegance.

French doors lead out to a large deck that overlooks a heated in-ground swimming pool ideal for outdoor relaxation and fun. A family room with vaulted ceiling and a fireplace provide the perfect cozy retreat. Completing the main floor is a bedroom and bath offering convenience and flexibility.

Upstairs, the gorgeous main suite offers a walk-in closet and newly renovated bath. The additional second floor bedrooms have ample closet space and natural light galore.

The finished basement adds an extra 1,307 square feet of space just begging for creative and personal touches like a home gym, game room or art studio. And don’t forget a heated three car garage.

This home is situated in the heart of picturesque Warwick and provides the excellent combination of tranquility, luxury and beauty.