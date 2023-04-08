A ‘Welcome to Serenity’ bi-level

An excellent street name for this home defines a peaceful and serene lane. The quintessential bi-level features three bedrooms and one-and-a half-bath, all heated by natural gas. A finished basement could triple as a rec room, playroom or home office.

A large deck and a fenced in backyard are great for family fun, kids and pets. A two-car garage protects your vehicles and offers added storage.

Pack your bags for this move-in condition beauty and enjoy the farmers markets, cafes, restaurants, history and wineries of beautiful sought after Warwick.