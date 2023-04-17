Central Valley. ‘Cautionary Lockout’ issued for three district schools

Central Valley Elementary, Monroe-Woodbury Middle School and Monroe-Woodbury High School were in lockout protocol Monday afternoon as law enforcement teams searched for what they deemed an “individual in crisis.”

According to the Monroe-Woodbury Central School District’s website, New York State Police notified the district that an “individual in crisis” was foot on Route 17 near Nininger Road. The notification stated that the three schools secured all building entrances and allowed no visitors to enter as a cautionary measure, although student activity inside the buildings were slated to follow a regular schedule.

All students and staff were said to be safe when the notification was issued. More information will be provided to parents and area residents as it becomes available from law enforcement, the notification said.