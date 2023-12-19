William ‘JR’ Pillmeier Jr., 93

The son of the late William Pillmeier Sr. and Katherine Wiecek Pillmeier, he was born on April 27, 1930, in Florida, NY. He was a graduate of S.S. Seward Institute (class of 1947) and served six years in the U.S. Air Force. His first assignment was on Adak Island in the Aleutians. He was retired from Orange County as tax map supervisor and from Provident Bank as a courier.

An active participant in the life of his community, current and past organizations that he was a part of include Florida American Legion Post 1250, the Florida Fire Department (past chief and president), the Seward Seniors, the Florida Board of Education, the Village of Florida Planning and ZBA boards and the Florida Lions Club. He also served as Seward Alumni Association president, a Florida Fire commissioner, Florida Little League president, Village of Florida historian, Florida Family Fun Fest committee chairman and Town of Warwick Republican committee chairman. He was extremely proud to have been a member of Hudson Valley Honor Flight mission #24.

He is survived by his children Robert Pillmeier of Frederick, MD; Nancy Bakker of Saratoga Springs, UT; Carolyn Watt of New Lenox, IL; Mary Lambert of Monticello, NY; and Stephen Pillmeier of Eldersburg, MD. He is also survived by grandchildren Patty, Ryan, Rebecca, Patrick, Katelyn, Danielle, Courtney and Owen; great-grandchildren Kara, Neal and Chloe; as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by sisters Dorothy McLaughlin and Teresa Alders and grandson Zachary Bakker.

As per his wishes, his body was donated to the New York Medical College.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Florida Little League, P.O. Box 695, Florida, NY 10921 or to the Florida Public Library, 4 Cohen Circle, Florida, NY 10921.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 13th from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Florida Firehouse, 19 South Main Street, Florida, NY. As per his wishes, there will be no military or firematic services held.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.