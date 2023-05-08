William J. Rosengrant of Warwick, NY, passed away unexpectedly on May 4, 2023, at Garnet Medical Center. He was 60 years old.

Born in Troy, PA on January 4, 1963, and a resident of Warwick, NY for 18 years, he was the son of the late Lloyd Rosengrant and Judith (Hevers) Pax.

William was the Director for Expense Analytics and Control for RBC Capital Markets in New York City. After retirement, he worked at ShopRite in Warwick, NY.

Bill was an avid sports fan. He followed the Giants, Rangers and Yankees. He was also a history buff. A family statement reads, “Bill loved to take care of people and to keep his family engaged. He had a large support community that was very important to him. All who knew and loved him will miss him dearly, including his cats.”

William is survived by his four sons: Michael of Montclair, NJ; Edward, Thomas, and James all of Warwick, NY; partner in lif, Mary P. Rosengrant of Lords Valley, PA; sister, Linda Matousek of Tamaqua, PA; brother, Dennis Rosengrant of Mine Hill, NJ; sister, Valerie Gisinger of Lake Ariel, PA; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, his stepfather, George E. Pax, and his stepmother, Valerie A. Rosengrant.

Visitation will be on Monday, May 8 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY. A funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9 at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Warwick Cemetery, 50 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.