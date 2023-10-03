William Alfred Haesche, 54, of Warwick, passed away Tuesday, September 26 at his home.

Bill was born in New Haven, Connecticut, on May 7, 1969, and was the son of the late Walter and Marianne Haesche. He leaves behind his beloved daughters Gwenyth Rose and Grace Elizabeth, his wife Jennifer, brothers Walter “Butch” (Janet) and Michael, and sister Melissa Lillis (Paul). He also leaves behind nieces, nephews, family, and countless lifelong friends. He was predeceased by his nephew Christopher Robert Haesche.

Bill grew up in Hamden, Connecticut, and attended Notre Dame High School in West Haven where he captained the hockey team. He went on to graduate from Rogers Williams University where he continued his hockey career before pursuing his masters degree at the University of New Haven. Bill went on to work at the New York Stock Exchange and then FINRA, before taking on a more local job in Warwick to be closer to his family.

Bill loved hiking with his dog Winner, with whom he shared a special bond, fishing for striped bass, and listening to U2/Pearl Jam. He loved writing detailed stories about music, life events and whatever else he was thinking at the time. However, his main passion in life was hockey. Bill continued to play into his adulthood, sharing his love for the sport with his daughters. He could always be found in the stands at their games cheering them on, or behind the bench as a volunteer coach. His happy place was a frozen pond during the winter with his girls. Bill was an avid New York Rangers fan and always enjoyed watching their games with Gwenyth and Grace.

Bill will be remembered for his larger than life personality. His greatest love in his life was his daughters Gwenyth and Grace. He loved spending time with them and cheering them on in everything they did in life.

A celebration of his life will be held Friday, October 6, at his beloved church, Calvary Baptist Church, 5 Wisner Road in Warwick. Family will kindly receive visitors at the church from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and a remembrance will be held at 11:30 a.m. At a later date, another service will be held in Connecticut.

If friends desire, memorial contributions can be made to the Gwenyth & Grace Education Fund, c/o Melissa Lillis, 39 Hansen Farm Rd, North Haven, CT 06473.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.