Victoria L. Mlinscek, 91

Victoria L. Mlinscek, a longtime resident of Warwick, NY, passed away on January 6, 2024. She was 91 years old.

Born in Puerto Rico, May 21, 1932, she was the daughter of Gregory and Juanita (Rivera) Pastrana. Her parents and siblings then settled in Bronx, NY, in the 1940s.

After moving to Warwick in 1966, Victoria and her husband Nicholas, opened a Sears & Roebuck Catalog Store in 1970 and co-owned it for about 20 years. After retiring, Victoria and Nick spent several years volunteering at St. Anthony Community Hospital. She was an amazing cook, enjoyed working in her yard and vegetable garden, and loved feeding the many hummingbirds that would visit yearly. Victoria’s greatest love was her family, and she cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Victoria is survived by her children: Eileen Warren of Maybrook, Patricia Mlinscek and her companion John Lanzano of Warwick, and Jeffrey Mlinscek and his wife Monica of Warwick; seven grandchildren, Christopher Warren, Heather Decker, Matthew (Valerie) Mlinscek, Sean (Tiffany) Mlinscek, Steven (Alexa) Warren, Justin Warren, and Jamie Warren; and nine great-grandchildren, Violet, Elijah, Samuel, Oliver, Madaket, Elliot, Winnie, Emmett, and Charlotte. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by Nicholas, her devoted husband of 53 years, and her beloved brothers Michael, Hector, and Charles. She was also predeceased by her first husband, Christopher.

The family received friends for a memorial visitation on Friday, January 12, 2024, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. Private interment will be in the spring in Orange County Veterans Cemetery, Goshen, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Victoria’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Sapphire Nursing and Rehabilitation for their compassionate care and all her friends and neighbors for their help, love, and support.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.