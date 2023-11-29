Theresa Curry, 81

Theresa Curry of Goshen, NY, formerly of Barefood Bay, Fl, entered into rest on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. She was 81.

The daughter of the late Anthony Jaje and Carrie Staskiewicz Jaje, she was born on February 9, 1942, in Warwick, NY.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Ralph “Bob” Curry; daughter, Patricia House and fiancé Michael Koskie; son, Robert Curry and wife Laurie; three grandchildren, Campbell S. House III, Christin Conklin and husband Scooter; and Robert Curry and fiancé Maria; three great grandchildren, Ryleigh House; Payton and Kolton Conklin; two sisters, Dolores McGloin and Judy Swartz and husband Jim; along with several nieces and nephews.

Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, December 1, from 10 to 11 a.m. with a memorial prayer service beginning 11 a.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921

Cremation burial will be in the Florida Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Florida Fire Department, PO Box 600, Florida, NY 10921.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.