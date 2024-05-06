Teresita Paz, 89

Teresita Paz of Paramus, N.J., formerly of Florida, NY, entered into rest on Sunday, April 28, 2024, at Villa Marie Claire, Saddle River, NJ. She was 89.

The daughter of the late Ralph Droz and Ana Coll Droz, she was born on January 20, 1935, in Bronx, NY.

She is survived by her husband Joseph Louis Paz; sons Joseph R. Paz and wife Donna and Jeffrey A. Paz and wife Diane; grandchildren Elizabeth, Ariel, Joshua, Rachael and husband Jacob, and Jason; and great-grandchildren Caleb, Everett and Theodore.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Jeanine Paz.

Funeral mass: Friday, May 10, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

Inurnment: Warwick Cemetery, Warwick, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Villa Marie Claire Residential Hospice.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.