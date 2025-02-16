Susan E. McKeever, 74

Susan E. McKeever, a Greenwood Lake, NY, resident, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. She was 74 years old.

Susan proudly worked at Cornell Medical College for 45 years.

She was predeceased by her father, Francis L. Balas, mother, Katherine A. Balas, and sister, Maryanne B. Gordon.

Susan is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Frank, and the lights of her life, her children, Sean and Maureen. She is also survived by her brother, Frank Balas (Donna), sister, Gail C. Balas, brother-in-law, Dennis Gordon, and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Visitation: Sunday, February 16, 2025, from 4 to 7 p.m. and Monday, February 17, 2025, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral Home, 4 Oak Street, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925.

Funeral Mass: Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Rosary, 41 Windermere Avenue, Greenwood Lake, NY.

Interment: Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road in Goshen.

Memorial contributions in Susan’s name may be made to the National Scleroderma Foundation at scleroderma.org.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service (845-477-8240 or zmmemorials.com).