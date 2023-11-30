Sunya ‘Sunny’ Curry, 91

Sunya “Sunny” Curry of Warwick, NY, passed away on November 23, 2023, at Schervier Pavilion. She was 91 years old.

Born in Queens, August 14, 1932, she was the daughter of Harry and Sunya (nee Rasmussen) Tice.

Sunny graduated from the nursing program at Roosevelt Hospital. She was a retired nurse with St. Anthony Hospital. She loved music and flowers.

Sunny is survived by her daughters Lisa Frantellizzi and her husband Jerry of Waretown, NJ, and Dana Frantellizzi of Warwick, NY. She was predeceased by her brother and sister.

Private arrangements were made.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.