Stella Weslowski of Warwick, NY, entered into rest on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. She was 99.

The daughter of the late Stanley Gutowski and Mary Pacion Gutowski, she was born on Aug. 8, 1923 in New Hampton, NY.

Stella was an office manager for Jones Chemicals, Warwick, NY for over 30 years. She was the second Orange County Onion Harvest Festival Queen (1940); a member of St. Stephen’s Church, Warwick; member of the Catholic Daughters; and was formerly a very active member of Mother’s Cupboard of St. Stephen’s.

She is survived by her son, Thomas Weslowski (Kathy); daughter Katherine Jazwinski (Walter); daughter Deborah Sherman (Carl); grandchildren, Brian Weslowski (Kathy); Amy Introini (Ron); Anne Hurley (James); Jon Jazwinski (Eva) and Kalee Guzzo (Anthony); 8 great grandchildren, Matt, Katelyn, Sydney, Lexie, Jenna, Jacob, A.J. and Auston; 2 sisters, Helen Weyant and Dorothy Morasco; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband Leon Weslowski; along with her 2 brothers, Walter and Raymond Gutowski.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 10th from 4-7 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921.

A funeral mass will be held 10:3 0a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at St. Stephen the First Martyr Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY 10990.

Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.