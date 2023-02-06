Sharon Gruber nee Ochs of Warwick, NY, entered into rest on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at home. She was 70.

The daughter of the late Jacob Ochs & Evelyn VanDuzer Ochs, she was born on June 8, 1952 in Middletown, NY.

She is survived by her husband, Barry Gruber; daughters, Melanie Beattie (Rich) & Heather St. John (Chris); stepchildren, Barry Gruber Jr. and Danielle Banks; grandchildren, Lily, Luke, Rachel, Patrick, Connor, Morgan, Paige, Aidan, Houston; sister-in-law, Cindy Ochs; along with several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her brother Larry Ochs.

Sharon was a kind, loving and, compassionate person who always strived for perfection in anything she did. For those of you who knew Sharon, they will tell you of her passion for so many different things such as crafting, gardening, watching her grandchildren compete in sporting events or watching the Pokolenie dancers. Sharon’s cooking abilities were nothing short of amazing. When she cooked, there were two things that were guaranteed; it was some of the best home cooking you have ever tasted, and you would not go home hungry! Sharon also had an incredible talent for baking the most elaborate cakes you have ever seen which led to her nickname of “Grandma Cake Lady”. Even though Sharon enjoyed all of these activities, it was her love for her family & friends that was the most important thing to Sharon.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Feb. 5 from 2-5 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route# 1, Pine Island, NY 10969.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6 at the funeral home.

Burial will be in the Warwick Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Purple Champions Track Club at P.O. Box 383 Warwick, NY 10990.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.