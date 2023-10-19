Ruth Tonnesen, 93

Ruth Tonnesen of Warwick, NY, went home to her savior on October 16, 2023, with her loving family by her side. She was 93 years old.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, on February 1, 1930, she was the daughter of Peter A. and Nancy (nee Haabesland) Johnsen.

Ruth is survived by her husband of 67 years Haakon; their children, Gary Tonnesen and his wife Robyn, Alan Tonnesen and his wife Lynn, and Peter Tonnesen; five grandchildren, Erica McDonnell and her husband Mike, Holly Taylor and her husband Christian, Kevin Tonnesen and his wife Jamie, Kara Cannata and her husband Andrew, and Kory Tonnesen; nine great-grandchildren, Beckham and Brynn McDonnell, Tatum and Sadie Taylor, Marley, Summer, and Kingston Tonnesen, and Liam and Noah Cannata; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers and sisters.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ruth’s memory to the Gideons International Bible Society, 29 Evans Place, Pompton Plains, NJ 07444.

A Celebration of Life will be held on October 29, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church , 5 Wisner Road, Warwick.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.