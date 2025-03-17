Ruth A. McGovern, 69

Ruth A. McGovern, born on March 12, 1955, in Middletown, NY, passed away at her home in Statesville, NC, on December 28, 2024. She was the daughter of Richard and Ruth Bounds Gove and spent most of her life in Warwick, NY, before relocating to Statesville in 2011.

Ruth retired from the United Parcel Service (UPS) in 2010 after a dedicated career. In retirement, she found joy in spending time with her family, bird watching, and caring for those she loved. Known for her great sense of humor and warm heart, Ruth was a devoted mother, partner, sister, and friend who left an indelible mark on everyone who knew her.

She is survived by her loving partner, Thomas Rudy of Warwick, her cherished daughter Jessica Bluto (McGovern) and son-in-law Derek Bluto, her beloved dog Libby, and cat Miss Kitty. Ruth was predeceased by her daughter Sarah in 2009.

Graveside service: April 5 at 11 a.m. at the Warwick cemetery in her hometown of Warwick, NY.

Celebration of life: April 5 at 12 p.m. at the Warwick Fire House at 25 Church Street.

Ruth’s kindness and humor will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. May her memory bring comfort to those she leaves behind.