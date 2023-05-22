Russell T. Giambrone of Warwick, NY, passed away on May 20, 2023, with his loving family by his side, at St. Anthony Community Hospital. He was 78 years old.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, on Sept. 9, 1944, he was the son of Thomas and Angie (DiPaola) Giambrone.

Russ was a US Army veteran, a NYC police officer, and a federal police officer at the West Point U.S. Mint.

In addition to making wonderful memories with his beloved family, he was an avid sports fan and a long-time member of the Warwick Valley Church of the Nazarene.

Russ is survived by: his devoted wife of 55 years, Judene; two sons: Todd and his wife, Dawn, and Brett and his wife, Lorraine; six grandchildren: Jacob and his wife, Dana, Nicholas, Abigail, Jessica, Elizabeth and Alex; great-granddaughter Audriana; sisters Clara and Mildred; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 24 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and Thursday, May 25 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a funeral service on Thursday at 7:00 p.m., with Pastor Debbie Bienick officiating. A graveside service will be on Saturday, May 27 at 11:00 a.m. at Warwick Cemetery.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.