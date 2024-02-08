Rose Bilvin, 88

Rose Bilvin of Florida, NY, a retired certified medical secretary for Pack Medical Group, New York City, entered into rest on Monday, February 5, 2024. She was 88.

The daughter of the late Felix Bilvin and Julia Wesolowski Bilvin, she was born on June 18, 1935, in Warwick, NY.

Rose was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Church, Florida, NY.

She is survived by her sister, Dolores Karp of Chevy Chase, Md.; nephew David Karp; great nephews, Ethan, Joel and Alexander “Alex” Karp; along with numerous cousins.

She was predeceased by her brother-in-law, Joel Karp.

As per her wishes, there will be no visitation.

A memorial funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 25th at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921.

Burial of her cremains will be held privately in St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, NY after the funeral mass.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Church, 14 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.