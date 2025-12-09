Rosalind Higgins of Ringwood, N.J, entered into rest on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. She was 86.

The daughter of the late Vincent Sicina and Rose Trzaskus Sicina, she was born on Jan. 17, 1939 in Goshen, N.Y.

She was first and foremost a wife and mother, but she was also a teacher, legal secretary and ran her husband’s law firm. She was a loyal friend to many and was loved by all.

She is survived by her three children: William “Bill” Higgins Jr. and wife Denise, Michael Higgins and wife Tiffani, and Elizabeth Husk and husband Christopher; grandchildren, Austen, Tyler, Trey, and Graham; brother, Robert Sicina and wife Collette; brother-in-law, Andrew Higgins and wife Ruthann; along with many beloved nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, William “Bill” Higgins Sr. and her sister, Jean Sicina Brac.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 11 from 4-7 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, N.Y. 10921.

A funeral mass will be held 10:30AM Friday, Dec. 12 at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Ave., Florida, N.Y. 10921. Burial will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, Ill. 60601.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com.