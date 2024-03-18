Robin A. Hanlon, 76

Robin A. Hanlon of Warwick, NY, passed away on March 13, 2024, at St. Anthony Hospital with her loving family by her side. She was 76 years old.

Born in Jersey City, NJ, March 12, 1948, she was the daughter of Raymond and Helen (nee Baum) Bascher. Raised in Bergenfield, NJ, she moved to Warwick, NY, with her husband to raise a family.

Robin played competitive billiards for many years. She also volunteered with her husband Frederick with the Queen Village Queens. For more than 20 years, she was a paralegal with Peter Barlet, Esq., in Warwick.

Robin is survived by her daughters Jennifer L. Sedita and her husband Robert of Port Jervis, NY, Heather L. Hanlon-Almodoval of Milford, Pa., and Rebecca L. Conners and her husband Michael of Lakeland, Fl.; four grandchildren, Lani M. Dickson and her husband Jesse of Springbrook Township, Pa., James E. Almodoval and his wife Taylor Lyn of Virginia Beach, Va., and Andrew J. Almodoval of Ocala, Fl., and Robert J. Sedita III of Port Jervis, NY; and three great-grandchildren, Addison, Eva, and Charlotte.

A memorial service will be held at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY in June. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either the Warwick Valley Humane Society, P.O. Box 61, Warwick, NY 10990 or Autism Speaks, Donations Processing Center, P.O. Box 37148, Boone, IA 50037-0148.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.