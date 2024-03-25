Robert J. Bugasch, 81

Robert J. Bugasch of Warwick, NY, a loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away on March 24, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. He was 81 years old.

Born in Jersey City, NJ, on August 3, 1942, he was the son of John and Helen (Wilson) Bugasch.

Robert was a retired tinsmith and softball/baseball coach.

Robert will always be remembered as a gentle and kind man who put God and family first. He valued hard work, honesty, and humility. He will be forever loved and forever missed.

Robert is survived by his wife of 58 years, Rosemarie (nee Boggio); daughter Amanda Calabrese and her husband Pete of Warwick; Jon Bugasch and his wife Denise of Campbell Hall, NY; Danielle Knebel and her husband Harold of Warwick; and six grandchildren, Lucas and Carson Calabrese, Robert and Ryan Bugasch, and April and Benjamin Knebel. He was predeceased by his parents and brother Richard Barry Bugasch.

Visitation: Friday, March 29th, 2024, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

Funeral service: Saturday, March 30th, 2024, at 11 a.m., at Mulder Chapel, 62 Warwick Center Road, Warwick

Interment: Warwick Cemetery, 50 Oakland Avenue, Warwick.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.