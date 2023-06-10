Ricky Thiessen of Warwick, NY, passed away on June 8, 2023, with his loving family by his side at Chilton Medical Center in Pompton Plains, NJ. He was 64 years old.

Born in Paterson, NJ, on Feb. 28, 1959, he was the son of John and Agnes (Siedel) Thiessen.

Ricky was a retired employee of PSE&G in Newark, NJ.

In Rick’s youth, he was a volunteer firefighter for the West Paterson and Haledon Fire Departments in New Jersey.

He also was a little league coach and boy scout troop leader for his kids. He founded a local plumbing company and held several patents.

A family statement reads, “Our father was a truly selfless man. He always made sure the needs of his family and others were met before his own, especially his children and grandchildren. He had a huge heart and brought so much fun and joy into our lives. We loved him deeply and will cherish our precious memories with him while continuing to make more in his honor.”

Ricky is survived by his wife, Debbie; their children: son, Jason, his wife, Alexandra, and their children, Avery and Isla; son, Stephen, his wife, Alena, and their daughter, Siena; son, Christopher, his wife Christine, and their children Evelyn and Luke; and daughter, Stephanie; brother, John Thiessen; and an abundance of loving family members.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, from 2:00 to 4:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY. A funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14, at St. Ignatius Antiochian Orthodox Church, 75 North Main St., Florida, NY 10921, followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery, 50 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ricky’s memory to the Warwick Valley Humane Society, P.O. Box 61, Warwick, NY 10990.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.