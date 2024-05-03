Peter V. Bellantone, 86

Peter V. Bellantone of Warwick, NY passed away peacefully on May 2, 2024. He was 86 years old. Born in Brooklyn on July 19, 1937, he was the son of Rocco and Bessie (nee Fodera) Bellantone.

Peter was a commercial artist and the owner of Morris Brothers Sign Service in NYC for over 30 years. A family statement reads, “Pete loved his work, and he loved his family and friends even more. He was exceptional at making everyone important to him feel like family.”

Peter is survived by his four sons and their families: Peter R. and his wife Lisa of Warwick, NY; Paul A. and his wife Tabatha of Port St. Lucie, Fl.; Michael G. and his wife Andrea of Wyckoff, NJ; and Andrew M. and his wife Beth of Poughquag, NY; nine grandchildren, Melissa, Matthew, Mark, Samantha, Ben, Jack, Nora, Katie, and John; and sister Virginia Manganiello of Elmont, NY. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Kathleen (nee Gangone) and brother Gregory Bellantone.

Visitation: Sunday, May 5, 2024, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

Mass of Christian burial: Monday, May 6, 2024, at 12:30 p.m. at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, Grand Central Station P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163 or online at give.michaeljfox.org .