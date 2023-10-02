Norma V. Bryant, 96

Norma V. Bryant, a lifetime resident of the town of Warwick, NY, passed away on September 26, 2023, at Schervier Pavilion. She was 96 years old.

Born in Pine Island, she was the last surviving of nine children born to John and Katherine (nee Luft) Scheuermann.

Norma was married to the late William Harold Bryant. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion.

A family statement reads, “Norma was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed having her large family visit and talk about their lives.”

Norma is survived by her daughters Donna L. Gove and Katherine F. Forsyth and her husband Steve, all of Warwick; four grandchildren - Tami Thomas and her husband Shayne, Jennifer Ellis and her husband Max, Robert Drake and his wife Michele, and Jessica Forsyth; and three great-grandchildren - Kaylie, Emily, and Annabeth. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, son William “Billy” K. Bryant, and eight siblings.

Visitation was held on Monday, October 2, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 95 Kings Highway, Warwick, followed by interment in Orange County Veterans Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY 10924.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Schervier Pavilion for their compassionate care of Norma.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Norma’s memory to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 95 Kings Highway, Warwick, NY 10990.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.