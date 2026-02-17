Neal James Reilly

It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved father, Neal James “Skip” Reilly, of Warwick, N.Y. Neal was an extraordinary man—an amazing father, a devoted husband to Lilliana Pierina Bochese Reilly, a cherished son to Cornelius Hugh Reilly and Florence Viola Pearl Calamano, and a loving sibling to Patricia Ashworth and Kenneth Reilly.

He is predeceased by his parents, as well as his dear children James Paul Reilly and Theresa Reilly, and his wife Lilliana Pierina Bochese Reilly. He is survived by his children Michael Reilly, Susan Reilly Larson, and Stacey Clark; his son-in-law Joe Larson, daughter in-law Brenda Reilly; and his treasured grandchildren Alexandra Larson, Connor Larson, Julia Reilly Larson, Ryan Clark, Riley Clark, Erik Reilly and Jason Reilly.

Neal’s extraordinary life began on August 8, 1943, in West New York, N.J. His father, Cornelius—“Neal Senior”—was born in America to an Irish immigrant father in Hell’s Kitchen, and his mother, Florence, was also born in Hell’s Kitchen. Together, they raised their family with three children in Demarest, N.J.

Neal attended St. Cecilia’s School and was a proud graduate of Bergen Catholic High School’s third graduating class. He began his collegiate studies at Iona College in New Rochelle and later completed a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Management from Ramapo College.

Neal began his career at New Jersey Bell as an entry level lineman - a job he accepted because it offered the opportunity to work the long hours of overtime required to provide for his young, but rapidly growing family. Through hard work and perseverance he served as National Data Systems Director at the Cupsaw Field Office. He was especially known for sharing stories and coffee breaks with the linemen he so admired. Throughout his career, Neal earned multiple accolades, including exclusive Top Gun Trips that took him around the world—experiences he recounted with pride and joy, particularly when speaking about the cultures and cuisines he encountered. After retiring early from Verizon, Neal embraced life with enthusiasm and connection.

Beyond his many professional accomplishments, Neal possessed a truly magical gift: the ability to find humor and a sense of calm within the most stressful points in his and his children’s lives. His sense of comedy was unparalleled. With his quick wit, perfectly timed quips, and playful banter, he could make an entire room erupt into laughter. Neal had a way of easing tension, restoring perspective, and reminding everyone that things would be okay.

Though his wife Lilliana was the true Italian in the family, it was Neal who mastered her mother’s traditional recipes. His homemade minestrone, ravioli, and fresh pasta were legendary, even earning recognition in The Bergen Record. His culinary talents became a cherished family legacy, passed down through generations through his patient instruction and insistence on doing things “right.”

Neal and Lilliana raised their family in the Cupsaw Lake community of Ringwood, N.J., where Neal was known for his impeccably kept lawn, beautiful landscaping, and what many considered the best tomatoes “this side of Italy.” His strong sense of civic duty led him to serve as a longtime member of the Ringwood Republican Party, including as an elected County Committee member. His dear friends with whom he worked in this capacity would commonly remark, “You never had to wonder Neal’s position on any issue - he made that very clear to you.” He was also a Special Police Officer for over 20 years and was appointed Deputy Coordinator of the Emergency Management Team, where he oversaw communications strategy and implementation. Neal was a devoted animal lover, and his beloved black lab, Julia, held a special place in his heart. The two were often seen walking around Cupsaw Lake together—a quiet ritual that brought Neal peace and joy.

Throughout his life, Neal faced many challenges including a long and tumultuous battle with COPD. True to form, he never allowed his family to see the full extent of how difficult that battle truly was. Neal shielded his children and grandchildren from witnessing the devastation of the disease, carrying its weight privately so that those he loved could feel safe and unburdened. Sadly, COPD was the one challenge Neal could not conquer, though he met it with the same courage, dignity, and selflessness that defined his life.

Grounded in his Catholic faith and guided by a generous spirit, Neal and Lilliana were active members of St. Mary’s Parish in Pompton Lakes, N.J. Neal’s legacy is one of love, integrity, humor, tradition, and service. He will be remembered for his warmth, his laughter, his steady guidance in times of uncertainty, and his unwavering devotion to his family, community, and faith.

A memorial mass will be celebrated on Friday, Feb. 26, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s RC Church, 17 Pompton Ave, Pompton Lakes, NJ 07442.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to RBARI Animal Shelter by visiting https://rbari.org/donate.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service: 845-477-8240 or visit www.zmmemorials.com.