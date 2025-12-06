Mieczyslaw Olejniczak

Mieczyslaw “Mickey” Olejniczak of Florida, N.Y. entered into rest on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. He was 91.

The son of the late Stanley Olejniczak and Adela Draszek Olejniczak, he was born on April 9, 1934 in Zastawie, Poland.

Mickey was a member of B.P.O.E. Lodge# 1097, Middletown, N.Y.; Shoot-A-Buck Hunting Camp and a 55 year member of the Florida Fire Department.

He is survived by his four grandchildren, Collin, Kevin, Brent and Brooke; daughter-in-law, Diane; two brothers, John Olejniczak (Martha) and Zygmund Olejniczak (Lona); three sisters, Eileen Stelmaszczyk; Irene Calderon (Tony) and Mary Coleman (Robert); numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife, Theresa Turchin Olejniczak; sons, Richard and Edward Olejniczak; and his two brothers, Stanley and Tadeusz “Teddy” Olejniczak and sister, Longina Romaniuk.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 10 from 4-7 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, N.Y. 10921. Firematic services will be held 6:30 p.m.

A funeral mass will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 11 at St. Joseph Church, Florida, N.Y.

Burial will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Florida Fire Department, P.O. Box 600, Florida, N.Y 10921.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com.