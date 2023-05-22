Michael W. Stubeck

Michael W. “Mike” Stubeck of Warwick, NY, known to many as Stubes, was born on Nov. 14, 1956 and passed away while living in St. Croix, USVI, on May 17, 2023 at the age of 66 years old.

Mike proudly graduated from Wake Forest University in 1979 and went on to start Stubeck Properties with his brother Jim, building homes in the Warwick area. Following his time in construction, he transitioned into office furniture sales and went on to be a partner of Total Office Interiors in Franklin Lakes, NJ.

Stubes was an avid Yankees and Giants fan. He loved coaching his kids’ little league games and youth basketball games. He also enjoyed many years playing in the Warwick Men’s Softball League and Men’s Golf League. Mike could always be counted on to make a roaring summer campfire or fireplace fire while enjoying his favorite Jerry Jeff Walker songs. He was a master on the grill, cooking the perfect steak or roasting a whole pig for the epic pig roast parties in the backyard. But of all things, his favorite times were up in Vermont with family and friends on ski trips and golf getaways.

Mike will be remembered as being the life of the party with his booming voice, boisterous laugh and humor. He is survived by his children, Mike and his partner, Sara; Annie Fay and her husband, Greg, and his former wife, Bobbi. Also, his siblings: Joanne Blake and her husband, Sam; Jim and his wife, Carole, and six nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Michael and Margaret, and his sister, Eileen Tilli.

An informal memorial service will be held on June 2, 2023 from 3 - 7 p.m. at Bobbi’s home in Warwick, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mike’s memory may be made to the Warwick Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 31, Warwick, NY 10990; or Warwick Volunteer Ambulance Corps., P.O. Box 315, Warwick, NY 10990.