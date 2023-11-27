Maureen T. Hoskins, 77

Maureen T. Hoskins passed away on November 23, 2023, at Christian Health in Wyckoff, NJ. She was 77 years old. Daughter of the late David and Bridie (Jennings) Turnbull, she was born on June 17, 1946, in Cornwall, NY.

Maureen was a teacher and nurse for Orange-Ulster BOCES for more than 25 years. She was also a proud member of St. Anastasia Church in Harriman, NY, and she also worked at Monroe Free Library.

Left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband, Timothy Hoskins at home; children, Timothy Hoskins and his wife Jackie, of Melbourne, Florida, Colleen Hegazy and her husband Mo, of Fair Lawn, NJ, and Kristan Maher and her husband Mike, of Florida, NY; siblings, David Turnbull of New Bern, NC, Kevin Turnbull of Warwick, NY, Jamie Turnbull of Monroe, NY, Shawn Turnbull of Middletown, NY, Bridie Coleman, Denise Turnbull, Tara Caputo all of Hernando, Florida, and Kirre Caiazza of Greenville, NY; her grandchildren, Ryan, Noah, Michael, Shannon, Ava, and Caroline; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. In addition to her parents, Maureen was also predeceased by her brother Bryan Turnbull.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, November 27, 2023, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at St. Anastasia Church, 110 Rt 17M., Harriman, NY. Interment will follow at St. Anastasia Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY: 845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com.