Maureen E. Charlton, 79

Maureen E. Charlton of Warwick, NY, and formerly of North Babylon, NY, passed away unexpectedly on December 10, 2023, at St. Anthony Hospital in Warwick with her loving family by her side. She was 79 years old.

Born in New York City, on January 15, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Elizabeth Cummings. Maureen grew up in the Bronx and was proud of having graduated from Aquinas High School.

Maureen had a heart of gold and was happiest when surrounded by her family and close friends. Her kindness and love knew no measures, and she was often described as an angel. Maureen was married to the love of her life for 55 years, and together they created a beautiful family. Maureen’s pride and joy were her three beautiful grandchildren whom she cherished.

Maureen was a devoted Catholic and a parishioner of St. Stephen Church in Warwick, NY. She loved working as a secretary for the Warwick Valley School District for over 20 years and retired to spend time with her family.

She is survived by her husband Ronald E. Charlton at home; two daughters Debra Charlton of Liberty, NY, and Jennifer Disy of Warwick, NY; and her son Ronald G. Charlton and his wife Erin of Warwick, NY; and three granddaughters Alyssa and Jillian Disy and Olivia Charlton, all of Warwick. She is additionally survived by her son-in-law Nicholas Disy and her sister-in-law Jeanne Gieckel, as well as cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Albert Gieckel.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at St. Stephen Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick. Interment will follow at the Warwick Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.