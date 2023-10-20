Mary R. (Williams) Schlagel, 75

Mary R. (Williams) Schlagel, a lifetime resident of Warwick, NY, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Good Samaritan Hospital on October 18, 2023. She was 75 years old.

Born on October 9, 1948, she was the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Nebel) Williams.

Mary was a parishioner of St. Stephen RC Church and taught CCD at St. Stanislaus Church in Pine Island. She served as vice president of the Amity Fire Company Ladies’ Auxiliary. And she was a member of the Pine Island Seniors where she enjoyed meeting with friends and going on trips.

A family statement reads, “Known as Aunt Mary to a generation of children and Momma Mary to many others, including Jacqueline Clark and Steven Ball, Mary had a great love for family, friends, and her Catholic faith which she demonstrated daily.”

Mary is survived by her loving husband Walter “Wally” Schlagel at home; twin sister Elizabeth “Liz” Van Etten and her husband Ken, and their daughters Amy Van Etten and Amanda Pink and her husband Ryan, all of Warwick; great nieces and nephew, Keira, Cailin, and William to whom she loved being a “Bonus Grandmother”; and numerous other nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mary’s memory to Operation Smile, 3641 Faculty Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23453; St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.