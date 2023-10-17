Martin VanDeWeert, 86

Martin VanDeWeert of Warwick, NY, passed away on October 15, 2023, at home with his loving family by his side. He was 86 years old.

Born in Midland Park, NJ, July 13, 1937, he was one of 11 children born to Cornelius and Anna (nee Drenth) VanDeWeert.

Mart was a veteran, having proudly served in the U.S. Army.

Mart’s life revolved around the Goshen Christian Reformed Church where he served as a deacon, an elder, leading many youth programs and sharing the gospel in prison ministries. Supporting Christian education for many years serving as a school board member for the Goshen Christian School. Mart was a master woodworker, spending more than 60 years in businesses as a contractor, creating, fixing, and renovating buildings. He spent hours outside golfing and sharing his garden with everyone.

Mart is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years AnnaMae (nee DeVries); their six children, Donna Lynn Kok and her husband Rick of St. Catherines, Canada, Brenda Jean Miedema of Warwick, Martin VanDeWeert, Jr. and his wife Elaine of Sussex, NJ, Scott Allan VanDeWeert and his wife Alice of Slate Hill, Dale VanDeWeert and his wife Lorraine of Greenville, and MarciAnn Wade and her husband Doug of Slate Hill; his beloved 23 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; brother Gary VanDeWeert of Geneseo, NY; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 23, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Goshen Christian Reformed Church, 2440 Route 17A, Goshen, NY 10924. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 24 at the Goshen Christian Reformed Church. Interment will be private.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Goshen Christian Preschool 2430 Route 17A, Goshen, NY 10924.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.