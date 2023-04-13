Marjorie B. Settembre of Warwick, NY, passed away on April 10, 2023, at Garnet Medical Center, Wallkill, NY. She was 100 years old.

Born in East Rockaway, NY, on Sept. 2, 1922, she was the daughter of William and Agnes (Dorsey) Caner.

Marjorie was a retired supervisor for the Queensboro Public Library in Jamaica, Queens.

After moving to Warwick, Marjorie settled in as if she had lived here all her life and became active in community activities. She was the former vice-president of both the Warwick Golden Seniors and the local AARP chapter. Always an avid reader, she was a strong supporter and advocate for the Warwick library. And, anyone who knew Marjorie knew she was a champion and lover of Dalmatians!

Marjorie is survived by her sons Terrence Settembre and his wife, Donna, of Monroe, NY and Richard Settembre and his wife, Virginia Vasta, of Rochester, NY; son-in-law, Neil Skow and his wife, Jane Reed, of Warwick, NY; sister, Gloria Trigani of Paramus, NJ; six grandchildren: Scott, Ethan, Ryan, and Kurt Settembre, Lauren Rodrigues-Skow and Megan Lask; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, John; daughter, Marie Skow; and siblings: Alice Lappin, William Caner and Edward Caner.

The family will receive friends on Monday, April 17, 2023, from 2:00 to 4:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY. A Funeral Service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Orange County Veterans Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY 10924.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Marjorie’s memory to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.