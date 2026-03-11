Margaret C. Barnes, 98, of Warwick, N.Y., passed away on Feb. 27, 2026. Born in Glasgow, Scotland, she immigrated to the United States with her husband Charles in 1952, looking to capitalize on the promise of the American dream. Through hard work and determination, they both accomplished just that. They were able to become American citizens and build a beautiful life together in a new country.

Margaret was the matriarch of her family - a woman whose presence filled every room with warmth. Fun, caring, and full of life, she treasured her daughters and grandchildren enormously and had a gift for making everyone around her feel welcome and special. She never lost her Scottish wit and charm, and it remained one of her most endearing qualities until the very end.

Whether she was in the kitchen cooking a beloved family meal, knitting or sewing something made with love, or regaling those around her with stories, Margaret had a profound ability to leave a lasting impression on all who were fortunate enough to know her. She was, in every sense, the heart of her family.

Margaret is survived by her four daughters, Janet Bass and her husband Geoff, Laurie Bryant, Phyllis Barnes Fernandes, and Karen Blake and her husband Alan; her nine grandchildren: Adam Kaval, Geoffrey Bass and his wife Kayla, Alex Bass, Graham Bass, Charlie Fernandes, Lyndsey Fernandes and her husband Tom Reid, Kyle Blake and his wife Rachel, Cameron Blake and his fiancée Taylor Simon, and Fiona Blake; and her great-granddaughter, Jolene Fernandes. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles Barnes, and her sons-in-law Robert Kaval and Daniel Bryant.

She will be missed beyond what words can express by all who knew and loved her.

A private memorial will be held by the family.

