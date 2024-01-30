Marcia Irizarry, 90

Marcia Irizarry passed away on January 8, 2024, in Port St. Lucie, Fl., with her loving daughter, Stacey, at her side. She was 90 years old.

Born Maricia Joyce Stettin to Albert and Blanche in Brooklyn, NY, Marcia attended Brooklyn College before marrying Earle Basse in 1952. They divorced after 25 years of marriage, and she subsequently married Mario Irizarry who predeceased her.

Marcia was a talented artist, lover of music, and an enthusiastic writer of poetry. She was a loving mother of Mark Basse (Barbara), Elyse Schubart, and Stacey Decker (Douglas); adored grandmother of Lindsey (Kurt), Tracey, Chelsea (Lee), Matt (Gina), Kristen (Nick), Andrew (Ericka); and seven great-grandchildren; as well as nephew Donald Meltzer (Katy); and many cousins and friends. Marcia was predeceded in death by her sister Judith Meltzer, and niece Mindy Wolfe.

There was a graveside service on Sunday, January 21, 2024, at 2 p.m. in Wellwood Cemetery, 1400 Wellwood Avenue, West Babylon, NY 11704.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Marcia’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, Hudson Valley Chapter, 2 Jefferson Plaza, Suite 3, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.