Luz Marina Romero, 95

Luz Marina Romero of Warwick, NY, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on January 5, 2024. She was 95 years old.

Born August 28, 1928, in Cuba, she was the daughter of Severino and Maria Del Carmen. While living in Cuba, she was a teacher’s assistant for pre-K classes.

Luz was a dietary aide at the former Doctor’s Hospital in Staten Island.

Luz was a devout Catholic, very devoted to Jesus and Mother Mary. She loved her family and made piñatas for all of her grandchildren’s birthday parties and decorated her home for every holiday. She loved gardening her plants and flowers, attracting birds and all of nature’s creatures. Her favorite music was classical violin and piano and she loved to dance.

Luz is survived by her beloved family, daughter Lourdes Braadt of Warwick, son Cesar Romero and his wife Patricia of Flowery Branch, Ga., son Frank Romero and his wife Donna of Deposit, NY, and daughter Maria Forero of Edison, NJ; nine grandchildren, Megan Romero and her husband David, Gio Forero (Evie), Jorge Braadt and his wife Amanda, Conrad Romero (Natalie), Cecilie Braadt and her husband Gerald Grapevine, Alexis Forero and her husband Jay Bonilla, Roberto Forero and his girlfriend Samantha, Clint Braadt, and Carlos Braadt and his fiancée Kirsa; five great-grandsons, Joseph, Gabriel, Quentin, Christian, and Leo; sisters Carmen Magaly Iglesias and Maria Del Rosario Millburn; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers Severino and Jose Rene.

The family received friends for viewing on Monday, January 8, 2024, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 9, at Holy Rosary Church, 41 Windermere Avenue, Greenwood Lake, NY, followed by interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 225 Ridgedale Avenue, East Hanover, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Luz’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.