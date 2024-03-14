Louis G. Marquet, 77

Louis G. Marquet of Warwick, NY, (formerly New York City and Cincinnati, Ohio) passed away on March 10, 2024. He was 77 years old.

Lou was born on November 10, 1946, in Cincinnati, Ohio, and was predeceased in death by his parents Joseph F. Marquet and Ann L. (Koenig) Marquet as well as his late wife Nancy Clavin. He is survived by his wife Catherine (Kelly) Marquet; his children Sean Marquet (Kellie) of Astoria, Meredith Clavin-Marquet of Brooklyn, and James Clavin-Marquet of Brooklyn; two grandsons, Max and Quinn Marquet; two brothers Robert J. Marquet (Patricia) of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Thomas Marquet (Judith) of Basking Ridge, NJ; sister Marjean (Marquet) Mallios (Gregory) of Cincinnati, Ohio; many loving nieces and nephews; stepchildren Patrick Kelly (Christina), Kevin Kelly, Shannon Kelly, and Colleen Kelly; and two step grandchildren, Olivia and Scarlett Kelly.

Lou was a compassionate and loving husband and father with an admiration for the town and the people of Warwick, NY, where he lived for 34 years with his family. He had a uniquely compelling energy and an eagerness to help people throughout his life. His devotion to his extended family, long-lasting friends, and business partners will forever be remembered.

Lou had a passion for construction and creating extraordinary places for people to live, work and play. Lou started his construction career in New Jersey and was involved in the building of Great Adventure amusement park, now known as Six Flags. He went on to work in New York City on various landmark properties including the Barbizon Hotel.

Lou was a pioneer for new urbanism and a founding partner of LeylandAlliance. With LeylandAlliance, Lou developed some of the nation’s most admired new communities, including Storrs Center on the edge of the University of Connecticut, East Beach in Norfolk, Virginia, and his local passion project, Warwick Grove, where he lived for the past 10 years. Over the years, he mentored scores of new developers and architects who also shared his passion to create meaningful places. His wisdom and knowledge were sought-after and freely shared.

Lou has been recognized for his community volunteerism and leadership by the New York State Senate, New York State Assembly, Orange County United Way, and various other non-profit organizations. He served as president of the National Town Builders Association for three years and was a member of various organizations, including The Congress for New Urbanism and The Institute of Classical Architecture. He provided his insight in a speaker series of the Baker Program of Real Estate at Cornell University.

Lou was a graduate of the University of Cincinnati and a part of the first graduating class of LaSalle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Memorial visitation: Monday, March 18, 2024, from 1 to 4 p.m. with a funeral service at 4 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Winslow Therapeutic Riding Center, 1433 State Route 17A, Warwick, NY 10990. Lou’s family invites you to share your photos, memories, and stories of your experiences with him by emailing loumarquetstories@gmail.com.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.