Kenia Y. Santana of Warwick, NY passed away on June 4, 2023, after an arduous battle with cancer, first at Montefiore Medical Center, and then at Hackensack Medical Center. She was 54 years old.

Born in The Dominican Republic on Nov. 23, 1968, she was the daughter of Julian Hidalgo and Nidia M. Lopez.

Kenia worked as an accountant for Integrity General Contractors in Monroe, NY.

Since her first instance of consciousness, Kenia was inculcated with Christian principles. She was an active parishioner at the Warwick Reformed Church for the past nine years. She sang in the praise band and served as an elder.

Kenia is survived by her husband, Nubio Santana; daughter, Jelissa Santana, and her son-in-law, Randy Delgado; son, Randy Santana; daughter, Nathalia Santana; brother and sisters: Yamil Hidalgo, Yranna Peña, and Juana Ferreira; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday, June 10, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY. A funeral service will be at noon at the Warwick Reformed Church, 16 Maple Ave., Warwick, followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery, 50 Oakland Ave., Warwick. The Rev. Rolfi Elvio Lopez officiating.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.