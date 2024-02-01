Kathleen M. Sugrue, 79

Kathleen M. Sugrue of Greenwood Lake, NY (formerly of Bronx, NY) passed away on January 26, 2024, at St. Anthony Community Hospital just shy of her 80th birthday.

Born in the Bronx, February 4, 1944, she was the daughter of Michael and Florence (nee Adams) Kelly.

Kathleen was a commercial coordinator for NBC in New York.

Kathleen is survived by her daughter Catherine Casey and her husband Tom of Greenwood Lake; grandchildren Caitlin and her fiance’ Chris Para, Brenna, Patrick, John, and Nicholas; one great-grandson Marley Para; two sisters Lorraine McEnery of Manasquan, NJ, and Joan O’Connell of Putnam Lake, NY; and son-in-law Robert Doyle of Warwick. She was predeceased by her first husband Patrick Brennan, second husband Dennis Sugrue, and daughter Maureen Doyle.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, January 31, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. A mass of Christian burial was celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 1 at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, followed by interment in St. Stephen’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.

Funeral arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.