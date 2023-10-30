Janus Allembacher, 83

Janus Allembacher, also known as Janusz Oleszczuk, passed away on October 28, 2023, at the age of 83. He was born in Lvov, Ukraine, raised in Gliwice, Poland, and studied in Elblag, Poland, where he met the love of his life, Marianna Oleszczuk. Janus and his family immigrated to Florida, New York, where he was a longtime resident and a parishioner at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Janus was a gifted engineer who earned a master’s degree in mechanical engineering in Poland and managed operations for leading manufacturers, including Lummus and Tarkett in New Jersey. He loved machining tools, repairing cars, and tinkering with Hasselblad cameras as hobbies in retirement. He also cherished the peace and privacy of Glenmere Lake in Florida, New York, which was his backyard for over 40 years.

Janus is survived by his sons, Gregory Oleszczuk of Florida, New York, and Arthur (Linda) Oleszczuk of Roswell, Georgia; granddaughters, Hailey and Kathryn; and his brothers, Stanislaw and Jerzy. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marianna Oleszczuk, and his parents, Wladyslaw Oleszczuk and Hildygarda Allembacher.

Janus will be remembered for his vast knowledge of history, patience, kindness, independence and hard work ethic. His independent spirit drove him to escape the bondage of communism and move his family to the United States, a move for which we will forever be grateful. We will cherish the memories of him forever.

As per his wishes, a private cremation burial will take place in Poland in the future. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.