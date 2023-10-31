Helen Joan Hamling, 92

Helen Joan Hamling of Warwick, NY, passed away on October 21, 2023, with family at her side at Complete Care Milford Manor in West Milford, NJ. She was 92 years old.

Born in Fort Smith, Arkansas, on March 2, 1931, she was the daughter of Augustine and Victoria (nee Limberg) Bauer.

A resident of Warwick, NY, since 1957, she was always involved in her community. Joan and her husband started Zircar Products, Inc. in Florida, NY, in 1974, providing work for many in the local area over the years.

From a young age she was an avid singer with a beautiful voice. She sang for numerous local public events. She felt honored to have sung for the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial held in Warwick in 1968 and also at the remembrance 50 years later. She was also an active member of the Warwick Chorale and the Orange County Choral Society at various times. When her children were small, she helped start the Warwick Daycare at the Reformed Church. She was also a den mother for Cub Scouts and a leader for Girl Scouts. For several years she worked with Winslow Therapeutics and helped to organize several large fundraising events.

A caring and compassionate person, she volunteered her time many ways through her life and enjoyed helping and meeting new people. From the Welcome Wagon to Meals on Wheels, she also worked at the Warwick Food Pantry well into her 80s. When she could not physically work, she coordinated the volunteer schedule by phone. One of her favorite volunteer activities was working in small groups decorating houses for the Holly Trail in support of St. Anthony’s Community Hospital.

A devoted mother, her family was her life. She will be forever missed. Joan is survived by her seven children: Craig Hamling and his wife Andrea of Westtown, NY; Philip Damon; Albert Hamling and his wife Patricia of Pine Island, NY; Clare Hamling of Warwick, NY; David Paul Hamling and his wife Caroline of Chester, NY; Peter Anthony Hamling and his wife Darla of Florida, NY; Amy Jane Kauffman and her husband Kevin of Elmira, NY; and Thomas John Hamling and his wife Deirdre of Warwick; brother William Bauer; sister Ann Louise Yaffe; 18 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Private arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.