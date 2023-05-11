Gregory Masker

Gregory (Greg) Thomas Masker, a lifetime resident of Warwick, New York, peacefully passed away at home on April 24, 2023. Greg, age 71, was born in St. Anthony’s Community Hospital on May 13, 1951. Greg was the son of the late Milton and Marjorie (Faulls) Masker.

Greg retired from his profession as a surveyor, prior to that he was owner and operator of ChemClean Furniture Restoration in Warwick, New York.

Greg was an active volunteer fireman with the Raymond Hose Company for over 40 years and served as recording secretary for many of those years. He was also active in the Warwick Fire Police. He had coached Warwick Youth Soccer, Little League, and Youth Football and was a parishioner at St. Stephen’s Church. Greg loved music and, in his youth, sang in bands. If asked, he never hesitated to sing at a function. He continued to love music his entire life. Greg followed most sports and was a diehard Yankees, Oakland Raiders and Army Football fan.

Greg is survived by his wife, Dorinda (Erichs), his sons, Brandon Masker, Jameson Masker and his spouse Justine Guzman of Warwick. His eight grandchildren: Tristan, Juliana, Brynn, Charlotte, Kellin, Connor, Finnley and Legend; and his foster brother, Jose Colon of Atlanta, Georgia. He is also survived by his aunts, Estella Youngman and Phyllis Miller, his dear cousins, Diane Colon and her husband, German, and Donna Masker. Additionally surviving Greg is his brother-in-law, Dan Fox, and his wife, Isabelle, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Memorial visitation was on Friday, April 28, 2023, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 8:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY. Interment will be private.

If you choose to donate in Greg’s memory please consider the Raymond Hose Company, 200 West St., Warwick, NY 10990; or St. Stephen’s Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY 10990; or Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stonybrook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.