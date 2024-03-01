Grace Q. Janes, 99, of Rochester, NY, and a former long-term resident of Warwick, NY, died peacefully and surrounded by family and friends on Friday, February 16, 2024, at St. Ann’s Home in Rochester, NY.

Grace was born and raised in New York City. After graduation from college Grace worked in communications at Young & Rubicum in NYC until marrying Donald G. Janes. They moved to Warwick, NY, with their three young daughters when Don was offered a position at the Warwick Savings Bank from which he retired as president. Grace worked part-time while raising her children and retired as office manager for Dr. Bruce Malen.

Grace loved talking to people in the village of Warwick and waving and saying hello to strangers. She loved traveling with her family, belonged to a bridge club and was an avid reader. Later in life she enjoyed her books on tape and activities at St. Ann’s, especially her music group.

Grace is survived by daughter and son-in-law Nancy and Manny Portomene of Boca Raton, Florida, daughter Lynn Early of Pittsford, NY, son-in-law Paul Early of Athens, Georgia, son-in-law Thomas Muenz of Rensselaer, NY, granddaughter and partner Amy Early and Jesse Atwater of Macedon, NY, and many beloved friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her brothers William J. Quinlan and Charles R. Quinlan, sister-in-law Natalie Quinlan, and daughter Wendy Muenz.